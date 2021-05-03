David Heath

David Heath is an award-winning investigative journalist. He previously led a new data team at CNN with an emphasis on investigative reporting. His work has helped to change policies and laws and has even led to criminal indictments. Heath has written about a broad ranges of issues, including the environment, scientific integrity, health research, financial scandals and terrorism. His work has appeared on PBS Frontline, PBS NewsHour, the CBS Evening News, the Huffington Post, The Atlantic, Time, Newsweek, the Daily Beast, Vice News, Scientific American and Mother Jones. He has won more than two dozen national journalism awards, including the Goldsmith, the Gerald Loeb and George Polk. His work with others has been nominated for a national Emmy and he has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize three times. He lives in Washington, D.C.