David Foster (1953-2012) was the author of three books, as well as a speaker, an entrepreneur and a church planter. He and his wife started two churches in the Nashville area: Bellevue Community Church in 1989 and The Gathering Nashville in 2007. Foster received his MDiv from Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary and his PhD from Reformed Theological Seminary.
Brett Burleson has been in full-time pastoral ministry for nearly 20 years in Florida, New York and now back home in Mobile, Alabama, as lead pastor of Dayspring Baptist Church. Burleson holds degrees from Southwestern and Southern Seminaries, and has served as an adjunct professor of hermeneutics and biblical studies.
By the Author
Praying the Gospel of John
Among the New Testament books, John's Gospel is uniquely rich with Jesus' words and deeds-and it has for centuries drawn seekers and the faithful alike…
A Renegade's Guide to God
Dynamic speaker and author Foster leads Christians to an untamed, unpredictable relationship with the ultimate renegade of all time -- Jesus.
Accept No Mediocre Life
Author, trainer, pastor, and radio talk show host David Foster urges readers to rip off the labels, libels, and limitations people have stuck on them…