David Foster (1953-2012) was the author of three books, as well as a speaker, an entrepreneur and a church planter. He and his wife started two churches in the Nashville area: Bellevue Community Church in 1989 and The Gathering Nashville in 2007. Foster received his MDiv from Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary and his PhD from Reformed Theological Seminary.



Brett Burleson has been in full-time pastoral ministry for nearly 20 years in Florida, New York and now back home in Mobile, Alabama, as lead pastor of Dayspring Baptist Church. Burleson holds degrees from Southwestern and Southern Seminaries, and has served as an adjunct professor of hermeneutics and biblical studies.