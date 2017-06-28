David Downing
David Downing is the author of numerous books, including military histories, alternate histories, biographies, and political thrillers. He divides his time between the United States and England.Read More
By the Author
Sealing Their Fate
As the Japanese fleet prepared to sail from Japan to Pearl Harbor, the German army was launching its final desperate assault on Moscow, while the…
A Dreamer Of Pictures
Neil Young is arguably the only rock performer and songwriter whose work has retained the respect of a large following while gaining the allegiance of…