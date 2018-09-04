David Cone

Jack Curry is an award-winning sports journalist who is an analyst on the Yankees’ pre-game and post-game shows on the YES Network, where he’s worked since 2010. He has won four Emmy Awards as part of YES’s Yankee coverage and is also a columnist for YESnetwork.com. Before joining YES, he covered baseball for 20 seasons at the New York Times, first as a Yankee beat writer and then as a national baseball correspondent. Curry is the co-author with Derek Jeter of the New York Times bestseller The Life You Imagine: Life Lessons for Achieving Your Dreams. He currently lives in New Jersey.

is the current color commentator for the New York Yankees on the YES Network. He made his MLB debut in 1986 and continued playing until 2003. Cone pitched the sixteenth perfect game in baseball history in 1999. He was a five-time All-Star and led the major leagues in strikeouts each season from 1990-92. A two-time 20 game-winner, he set the MLB record for most years between 20-win seasons with 10. He was a member of five World Series championship teams — 1992 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000 with the New York Yankees. He currently lives in New York City.