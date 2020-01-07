Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has been performing for close to four decades. He first rose to fame as the original lead guitarist of Metallica, but left the band in the mid 1980s. He is currently the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the American heavy metal band, Megadeth.

