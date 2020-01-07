Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dave Mustaine
Dave Mustaine is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has been performing for close to four decades. He first rose to fame as the original lead guitarist of Metallica, but left the band in the mid 1980s. He is currently the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the American heavy metal band, Megadeth.Read More
By the Author
Building the Perfect Beast
A new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the NYT…