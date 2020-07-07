Davarian L. Baldwin

Davarian L. Baldwin is a historian, cultural critic, and social theorist of urban America. The Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies at Trinity College, he taught previously at Boston College. Baldwin is the author of Chicago’s New Negroes: Modernity, the Great Migration, and Black Urban Life (UNC, 2007) and co-editor, with Minkah Makalani, of the essay collection Escape From New York! The New Negro Renaissance beyond Harlem (Minnesota, 2013). He lives in Hartford.