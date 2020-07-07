Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Davarian L. Baldwin
Davarian L. Baldwin is a historian, cultural critic, and social theorist of urban America. The Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies at Trinity College, he taught previously at Boston College. Baldwin is the author of Chicago’s New Negroes: Modernity, the Great Migration, and Black Urban Life (UNC, 2007) and co-editor, with Minkah Makalani, of the essay collection Escape From New York! The New Negro Renaissance beyond Harlem (Minnesota, 2013). He lives in Hartford.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower
A deep dive into the most insidious driving force behind the gentrification of American cities: private universities. American higher education is in crisis-costs continue to…