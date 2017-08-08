Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Darryl Pinckney
Darryl Pinckney is the winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for fiction and author of the novel High Cotton and of the texts for Robert Wilson’s productions of The Forest, Orlando, and Time Rocker. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Review of Books and many other periodicals. He lives in Oxford, England.
By the Author
Out There
With this appreciation of three very different black writers, novelist Darryl Pinckney reminds us that marginal or neglected literary figures have a lot to tell…