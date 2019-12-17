Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Darren Hardy

Darren Hardy has been the central business leader of the success media industry for 25 years. More than anyone alive today, Darren has met, interviewed and uncovered the methods used by the most successful people in the world. He now teaches these unique success strategies exclusively to those who choose to…Be The Exception.
Read More Arrow Icon