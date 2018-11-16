Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Darieck Scott
Darieck Scott is the author of the novel Traitor to the Race. His short fiction has appeared in the anthologies Freedom in This Village, Black Like Us, Shade, and Giant Steps, among others. He is assistant professor of English at the University of California at Santa Barbara, where he teaches African American literature and creative writing.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hex
"A rollercoaster of an adventure that pushes over the edge of horror and the supernatural, witchcraft, and strange transformations that will mystify, fascinate, and delight…