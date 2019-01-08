Daphna Joel, PhD, is a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Tel Aviv University. She has combined her expertise as a neuroscientist with her interest in gender studies to revolutionize the field of sex, brain and gender. In her research, Dr. Joel uses a wide range of analytical methods to analyze diverse datasets, from large collections of brain scans to information obtained with self-report questionnaires.





Luba Vikhanski graduated from New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program and works as a science writer at the Weizmann Institute of Science. She has written three books, most recently, Immunity: How Elie Metchnikoff Changed the Course of Modern Medicine.



