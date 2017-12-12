Daniela Lamas
Daniela Lamas is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital and faculty at Harvard Medical School. Following graduation from Harvard College, she went on to earn her MD at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, where she also completed internship and residency. She then returned to Boston for her subspecialty fellowship. She has worked as a medical reporter at the Miami Herald and is frequently published in the New York Times. This is her first book.Read More
By the Author
The Unimaginable Storm
For readers of Atul Gawande, Henry Marsh, and Danielle Ofri, a deeply personal insider's account of the fight against Covid-19 — from an intensive care doctor on…
You Can Stop Humming Now
For readers of Atul Gawande and Jerome Groopman, a book of beautifully crafted stories about what life is like for patients kept alive by modern…