Daniela Jakubowicz MD

Daniela Jakubowicz, M.D., is a specialist in endocrinology and metabolic disease. Her studies have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine and The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. She is originally from Venezuela, where an earlier version of her book, ¡Ni Una Dieta Mas! (Not Another Diet!), became a South American phenomenon.
