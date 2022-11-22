Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Daniel Simons
Daniel Simons is a professor in the department of psychology at the University of Illinois, where he directs the Visual Cognition Laboratory. He lives in Champaign, Illinois.
Christopher Chabrisis a cognitive scientist who has taught at Union College and Harvard University. He lives in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
By the Author
Nobody's Fool
Two New York Times-bestselling psychologists explain the science of cons—and how we can avoid them From phishing scams to Ponzi schemes, fraudulent science to…