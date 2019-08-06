Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee is a historian of the Second World War and a specialist in the history of Jews in France and the French Empire. He is a Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow in the History Department at the University of Sheffield. Before joining Sheffield in 2015, Lee was a British Academy postdoctoral fellow at Brasenose College, Oxford. Lee was born in London in 1983 where he attended local state schools. After some time selling t-shirts on the streets of Paris, Lee was later educated at the University of Sussex, Sciences-Po, Paris and St Hugh’s College, Oxford, where he completed his PhD. His first book, Pétain’s Jewish Children: French Jewish Youth and the Vichy Regime, 1940-1942 was published with Oxford University Press in 2014. He has held fellowships at the Institute of Historical Research, the European University Institute, Yad Vashem and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. As a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Thinker, Lee is a regular broadcaster on radio. He is currently making a location feature on North African Jewish music. He lives in north London.