Daniel H. Weiss

Daniel Weiss is the president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He also serves as a trustee and vice chair of the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, and is a member of the boards of the Yale School of Management, the Library of America, and the Shipley School. He was previously president of Haverford College, president of Lafayette College, dean of the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, Chair of the Johns Hopkins History of Art Department, and a consultant with Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Weiss has written or edited five books and numerous articles on topics including the art of the Middle Ages, higher education, and the Second World War. His research has been supported by grants from the National Endowment of the Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Harvard University, Yale University, and the Samuel H. Kress Foundation. He lives in New York City.