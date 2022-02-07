Daniel Dockery

Daniel Dockery grew up with just a few TV channels and a dusty comic book rack at his local grocery store, but that’s probably why he finds pop culture to be so fascinating, an obsession that he’d turn into a career. He was a columnist and editor at Cracked.com for several years, a contributing writer for SYFY.com from 2018 to 2020, and currently serves as the Senior Staff Writer at Crunchyroll.com, where he continues to write about the things he loves on a near constant basis.