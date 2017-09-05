Dana Schwartz

Dana Schwartz is an arts and culture writer based in Los Angeles with writing for the New Yorker, the Guardian, New York Observer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Mic, GQ, VICE, and more. She is currently a staff writer for Entertainment Weekly. She created a parody Twitter account called @GuyInYourMFA based on the people she’s encountered in fiction workshops, and another one called @DystopianYA about the tropes in all of the young adult fiction books she’s read. Her own (non-dystopian) YA book, And We’re Off, was published May 2017 by Penguin/Razorbil.