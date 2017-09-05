Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dana Schwartz
Dana Schwartz is an arts and culture writer based in Los Angeles with writing for the New Yorker, the Guardian, New York Observer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Mic, GQ, VICE, and more. She is currently a staff writer for Entertainment Weekly. She created a parody Twitter account called @GuyInYourMFA based on the people she’s encountered in fiction workshops, and another one called @DystopianYA about the tropes in all of the young adult fiction books she’s read. Her own (non-dystopian) YA book, And We’re Off, was published May 2017 by Penguin/Razorbil.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Choose Your Own Disaster
A"hilarious and heartbreaking" (Jo Piazza) and unflinchingly honest memoir about one young woman's terrible and life-changing decisions while hoping--and sometimes failing--to find herself, in the…