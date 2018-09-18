Dan Schilling

A 30-year special operations and Combat Control veteran, Dan Schilling has numerous combat and clandestine deployments around the world, including the operation popularly known as Black Hawk Down where he is credited with saving the lives of a Ranger and SEAL under fire. He later founded and then served as the first commander of two special operations squadrons. An adrenaline enthusiast, he holds the Guinness world record for most BASE jumps in 24 hours (201), is a mountain speedwing pilot and ski instructor at Wasatch Adaptive Sports, helping those with challenges gain independence through skiing. He and his wife live in the alpine town of Alta, Utah.



Lori Chapman Longfritz is the second of four children born to Gene and Terry Chapman and shares the “middle child” slot with John. She was a longtime advocate for his Medal of Honor and is proud to share the story of her brother, who stood out from the ordinary long before he ever put on a uniform. Lori, her husband, and son, John, live in the “forever west” town of Cheyenne, Wyoming.