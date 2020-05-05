Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Damon Centola
Damon Centola is a Professor in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Director of the Network Dynamics Group. His widely cited work has been published across several disciplines in the world’s leading journals, including Science, The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nature Human Behavior, The American Journal of Sociology, and Journal of Statistical Physics. Popular accounts of Damon’s work have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Wired, TIME, The Atlantic, and Scientific American.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Change
For readers of Malcolm Gladwell, Richard Thaler, and Cass Sunstein, a bold and paradigm-busting new theory about the complex way ideas and behaviors spread, and…