Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Dale Evva Gelfand
Dale Evva Gelfand, author of Taking Time for Friends, is a freelance writer and photographer. A staunch believer in creating and preserving wildlife habitat, she has written other Storey titles that speak to her affinity for nature: Building Bat Houses, Grow a Hummingbird Garden, Creating Habitat for Backyard Birds, and Build a Bluebird Trail. She lives amid the Taconic hills of upstate New York.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Creating Habitat for Backyard Birds
Since 1973, Storey's Country Wisdom Bulletins have offered practical, hands-on instructions designed to help readers master dozens of country living skills quickly and easily. There…