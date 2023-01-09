Dale Evva Gelfand, author of Taking Time for Friends, is a freelance writer and photographer. A staunch believer in creating and preserving wildlife habitat, she has written other Storey titles that speak to her affinity for nature: Building Bat Houses, Grow a Hummingbird Garden, Creating Habitat for Backyard Birds, and Build a Bluebird Trail. She lives amid the Taconic hills of upstate New York.