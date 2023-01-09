D. Phillip Sponenberg, DVM, Jeannette Beranger, and Alison Martin are all experts associated with The Livestock Conservancy, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and promoting rare breeds of livestock. Founded in 1977 through the efforts of livestock breed enthusiasts concerned about the disappearance of many of the US’s heritage livestock breeds, the Livestock Conservancy was the pioneer livestock preservation organization in the United States and remains a leading organization in that field. It has initiated programs that have saved multiple breeds from extinction, and it works closely with similar organizations in other countries, including Rare Breeds Canada.

Jeannette Beranger is an expert associated with The Livestock Conservancy, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and promoting rare breeds of livestock. Founded in 1977 through the efforts of livestock breed enthusiasts concerned about the disappearance of many of the U.S.’s heritage livestock breeds, The Livestock Conservancy was the pioneer livestock preservation organization in the United States and remains a leading organization in that field. It has initiated programs that have saved multiple breeds from extinction, and it works closely with similar organizations in other countries, including Rare Breeds Canada. She is the co-author of An Introduction to Heritage Breeds.