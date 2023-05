About the Author

CYNTHIA THAYER is the author of Strong for Potatoes (named best new fiction by Ingram Books and a Barnes & Noble Discover selection) and A Certain Slant of Light (published by Reader’s Digest in English, Portuguese, Danish, and Swedish), both Book Sense selections. Born in New York City and raised in Nova Scotia, Thayer now lives with her family in Gouldsboro, Maine. She has taught at the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance and at the University of Maine at Machias.