Cynthia McFarland

Cynthia McFarland has been a horse owner for more than 30 years and has written two books and hundreds of equine articles for numerous publications including Horse Illustrated, Equine Journal, Western Horseman, Horses USA, Quarter Horses USA, and Thoroughbred Times. Cynthia lives in Ocala, Florida — the “Horse Capital of the World.”
