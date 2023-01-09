Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Cynthia McFarland
Cynthia McFarland has been a horse owner for more than 30 years and has written two books and hundreds of equine articles for numerous publications including Horse Illustrated, Equine Journal, Western Horseman, Horses USA, Quarter Horses USA, and Thoroughbred Times. Cynthia lives in Ocala, Florida — the “Horse Capital of the World.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Foaling Primer
Start your foal off on the right hoof! With correct handling, health care, and training during the first year, you can establish a strong foundation…