Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Cynthia Ellingsen
Cynthia Ellingsen is the author of several contemporary novels for women, including the bestselling Starlight Cove series, as well as a middle grade novel. Her work has been translated into many different languages. She is a Michigan native and currently lives in Lexington, KY, with her family. Connect with her at http://www.cynthiaellingsen.comRead More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use