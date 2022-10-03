Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Cynthia Ellingsen

Cynthia Ellingsen is the author of several contemporary novels for women, including the bestselling Starlight Cove series, as well as a middle grade novel. Her work has been translated into many different languages. She is a Michigan native and currently lives in Lexington, KY, with her family. Connect with her at http://www.cynthiaellingsen.com
