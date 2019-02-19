Cynthia Anderson

Cynthia Anderson‘s features and essays have appeared in Boston Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, msnbc.com, The Miami Herald, usatoday.com, Huffington Post, Redbook, Salon, and many others. Anderson’s short story collection River Talk was a Kirkus Best Books of 2014, and won the New England Book Festival Award for Short Stories and the Next Generation Indie Book Award for Short Stories. She is a sixth-generation Mainer who grew up 40 miles upriver from Lewiston. She is currently a lecturer at Boston University’s College of Communication.