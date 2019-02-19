Cyle Young

Cyle is a children’s, family, and sports pastor who works with over 500 wonderful children and students weekly. He is also co-creator of All Out Sports, Family Land, and Foreverland. Cyle is an award-winning writer as well as managing editor of almostanauthor.com. A father of three, Cyle has more than 15 years of experience in youth and children’s ministry. He is a former college football player from the University of Michigan, where he participated on a National Championship team. He also holds two master’s degrees from Liberty Theological Seminary. You can learn more about Cyle on CyleYoung.com.