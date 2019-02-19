Cyle Young
Cyle is a children’s, family, and sports pastor who works with over 500 wonderful children and students weekly. He is also co-creator of All Out Sports, Family Land, and Foreverland. Cyle is an award-winning writer as well as managing editor of almostanauthor.com. A father of three, Cyle has more than 15 years of experience in youth and children’s ministry. He is a former college football player from the University of Michigan, where he participated on a National Championship team. He also holds two master’s degrees from Liberty Theological Seminary. You can learn more about Cyle on CyleYoung.com.
By the Author
Living the Dadventure
Be inspired each day to live fully and to actively love and teach your children with these 365 short, thought-provoking devotions. Through Living the Dadventure,…