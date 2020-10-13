Craig B Stanford
Craig Stanford is Co-Director of the Jane Goodall Primate Research Center, in Gombe, Uganda; Director of the Bwindi-Impenetrable Great Ape Project, in Bwindi-Impenetrable National Park, Uganda; and Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Southern California. He splits his time between Uganda and Los Angeles, California.
By the Author
Significant Others
In Significant Others, the co-director of the world-famous Jane Goodall Research Center uses our recent knowledge of great ape behavior to examine (and puncture) many…