Courtney B. Vance

Dr. Robin L. Smith is a licensed psychologist, bestselling author, and media personality who brings a uniquely healing and fearlessly truthful perspective to society’s most daunting mental health crises: from racism and racial violence, to grief and loss, to recovering as a nation after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warm and wise, nonjudgmental yet no-nonsense, Dr. Robin draws from her professional and personal experiences to help others transform trauma into triumph.



Courtney B. Vance has carefully cultivated an extraordinary career that showcases his passion, talent, and intellect. Known for successfully finding the dignity and honor in each character he explores; Vance is a Harvard scholar, a Yale School of Drama trained actor, and powerful presence on theatrical boards as well as the silver screen.

