Corrie Wang owns and operates Jackrabbit Filly, a neighborhood restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. She is passionate about libraries, recycling, and eating all the food, everywhere. Her previous novel, The Takedown, received much love from the New York Public Library and YALSA. She and her husband, Shuai, live in a cozy yellow house with their pups, Moose and Olive. You can find out a little about her at corriewang.com or on Instagram ? if that’s even still a thing ? @corrie_wang.