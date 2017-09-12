Corey R. Lewandowski currently serves as president and CEO of Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC. He previously served as the chief political advisor and campaign manager to Donald J. Trump for President. Prior to that, he was an executive for Americans for Prosperity. Lewandowski appears regularly on television and serves as an on-the-record spokesman to major print outlets. He is a contributor to The Hill newspaper, and serves as senior advisor to the Great America Committee, Vice President Mike Pence’s PAC. Corey has spoken at Harvard University, Stanford, Oxford, and the University of Chicago. Corey previously served as a certified police officer with the state of New Hampshire, where he lives with his family.





David N. Bossie has served as president of Citizens United since 2001 and is a Fox News contributor. Beginning in August 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and then as deputy executive director of the Presidential Transition Team. In 2015, Bossie was ranked number two in Politico’s top 50 most influential people in American politics. In 2016, he was elected Republican national committeeman from Maryland. David proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for over 15 years in Maryland, where he lives with his family.