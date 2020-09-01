Conevery Bolton Valencius
Conevery Bolton Valencius received her Ph.D. from Harvard. In 2000 she won the prestigious Allan Nevins Prize, awarded by the Society of American Historians for best-written dissertation in American history. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri, where she is an assistant professor at Washington University.Read More
By the Author
The Health of the Country
Many have written about the settling of early 19th century America, but until now no one has explored these settlers' self-consciousness about what they were…