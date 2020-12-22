Commander S. T. Bolivar
Commander S. T. Bolivar, III knows his brilliance cannot be adequately expressed in a biography. However, when forced to do so, he emphasizes his criminal mind expertise, his attention to detail, and indeed, his brilliance. The Commander has written all the books you’ve ever loved and a few you’ve hated. He is a paper-cut survivor and harsh critic of hashtags and tiny dogs that fit into tiny purses. The Commander lost the hat from this picture, but he remembers it fondly. If found, please contact him immediately. #BrilliantHeadMissingHatRead More
By the Author
The Girl Who Knew Even More
Spring has come to Munchem Academy. The snow is melting, the roof is leaking, and Mr. Larimore is now in charge. Mattie is worried, though.…
The Boy Who Knew Too Much
Mattie Larimore used to be the good son -- compared to his brother, Carter, at least. But that was before Mattie stole a train, got…