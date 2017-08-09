Colleen Kelly Alexander

Colleen Kelly Alexander is a lifelong athlete and motivational speaker. With her indomitable spirit and amazing story of survival, Colleen teaches others how to aim higher, be stronger, and use adversity as a catalyst to make themselves and the world better. She was the executive director of the Common Ground Youth Center in Vermont for eight years, and a regional program manager for PeaceJam, where Nobel Peace Prize laureates mentor youth. She has also worked for, volunteered for, and is heavily involved with the Red Cross. She lives in a New England coastal town with her husband and their three dogs and cat.



Jenna Glatzer (www.jennaglatzer.com) is the author or ghost-writer of twenty-nine books, including Celine Dion’s authorized biography and The Marilyn Monroe Treasures. She and her daughter live in New York.



