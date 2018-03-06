Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Colin Jones
Colin Jones teaches at Queen Mary University of London and the University of Chicago. He is the author of many books on French history, including Paris: A Biography of a City.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Versailles
The vivid story of the creation, renovation, and enduring legacy of the most famous building in France: the palace of VersaillesNothing represents the glorious and…