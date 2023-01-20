Cole Danehower has been a leading regional wine journalist for more than a decade, reporting on the wines, winemakers, and wine countries of the Pacific Northwest. A winner of the prestigious James Beard Foundation Journalism Award, he is also copublisher of Northwest Palate and author of that magazine’s popular “Inside Northwest Wine” column. His wine writing has also appeared in The San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian, The Register Guard, and Wines & Vines. A frequent judge for the Dallas Morning News Wine Competition, the Oregon Wine Competition, the Portland Indie Wine Festival, and numerous regional wine competitions, he is also a popular speaker on the region’s wines.



Award-winning freelance photographer Andrea Johnson specializes in the imagery of wine, food, travel, and adventure sport. With work appearing regularly in such publications such as National Geographic, Wine Spectator, Sunset, and VIA, she was also co-photographer of the book Passion for Pinot.