Clint Lorance

Clint Lorance is a former Army officer previously commissioned as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Armuy who in August 2013 was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder for ordering soldiers in his platoon to open fire at three men on a motorcycle in southern Afghanistan in July 2012. He was fully pardoned by President Donald Trump after six years in prison at Fort Leavenworth. He lives in Florida.