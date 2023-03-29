Clayton J. Szczech has been studying and teaching about Mexican alcoholic beverages since 2006. He has operated the groundbreaking educational tour company Experience Agave since 2008. He co-founded La Cata, the first brand-independent tasting room in Tequila, Jalisco, in 2016. He has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Sunset, The Guardian, AFAR, Wine Enthusiast, Virtuoso Life, on CNN en Español and Amazon’s “Distilling Mexico.” He holds numerous certifications related to tequila and mezcal and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Utah. His academic work focuses on the socioeconomic and environmental outcomes of Geographical Indication regimes, with an emphasis on Mexico.