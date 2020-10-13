Claudia M. Gold

Claudia M. Gold, MD, is a pediatrician and writer with a long-standing interest in addressing children’s mental health needs in a preventive model. She practiced general and behavioral pediatrics for over twenty years, and currently specializes in infant-parent mental health. She is the author of Keeping Your Child in Mind, The Silenced Child, and The Developmental Science of Early Childhood. She writes regularly for Psychology Today, and speaks frequently to a wide range of audiences. She is on the faculty of the Infant-Parent Mental Health Fellowship Program at the University of Massachusetts Boston and the Brazelton Institute at Boston Children’s Hospital.