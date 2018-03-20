Claude Lalumière

Editor Claude Lalumiere is a critic and short story writer living in Montreal. He formerly ran Nebula, an English-language bookshop devoted to “the fantastic, the imaginative, and the weird.” Editor Marty Halpern, a 2001 World Fantasy Award Finalist for editing, is the editor of Golden Gryphon Press, legendary in science fiction circles. He lives in San Jose.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon