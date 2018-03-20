Claude Lalumière
Editor Claude Lalumiere is a critic and short story writer living in Montreal. He formerly ran Nebula, an English-language bookshop devoted to “the fantastic, the imaginative, and the weird.” Editor Marty Halpern, a 2001 World Fantasy Award Finalist for editing, is the editor of Golden Gryphon Press, legendary in science fiction circles. He lives in San Jose.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Witpunk
This anthology of sardonic fiction emphasizes SF/fantasy tales sparkling with wit and edgy attitude. The stories, both originals and reprints, cover a wide range of…