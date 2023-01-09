Clare Walker Leslie is a nationally known wildlife artist, author, and educator. For more than 30 years, she has been connecting people of all ages to nature using drawing, writing, and observation of the outdoors. Her books include the bestsellers Keeping a Nature Journal and The Nature Connection, as well as The Curious Nature Guide, Nature Journal, and Drawn to Nature. She lives with her husband and family in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Granville, Vermont.

Charles E. Roth is a teacher of science and the environment. He was Director of Education for the Massachusetts Audubon Society for many years and is active in numerous local, regional, and national environmental organizations. Besides authoring 20 books, Charles has received many awards including the Environmental Merit Award of the EPA. He resides in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.