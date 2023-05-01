Claire Sarnowski

About the Author Claire Sarnowski spearheaded Senate Bill 664 (2019), which mandated Holocaust and Genocide Education in Oregon schools. She is a top fundraiser for the National MS Society and a national managing committee member for STAND: The Student-Led Movement to End Mass Atrocities. When she is not studying at Boston University, Claire resides in Lake Oswego, Oregon, with her parents.



Sarah Durand is a New York Times bestselling collaborator whose projects include Renia's Diary: A Holocaust Journal by the late Renia Spiegel and her surviving sister, Elizabeth Bellak; Brave Adventures by YouTube phenomenon Coyote Peterson; Breakaway by US Women's Soccer star Alex Morgan; and My Shot by WNBA All-Star Elena Delle Donne. Before she became a writer, Sarah was an editor, with a sixteen-year career at Avon Books/William Morrow and Atria Books. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two daughters.