Cioma Schönhaus
Cioma Schönhaus was born in Berlin in 1922. While on the Gestapo's wanted list, he escaped, with forged papers, to Switzerland, where he still lives.
By the Author
The Forger
In Nazi Germany, 20-year-old graphic artist Cioma Schönhaus found a unique outlet for his talent: he forged documents for people fleeing the Reich, ultimately helping…