Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chuck Heath
Chuck, Sr. is a retired teacher and coach who spent the majority of his forty-eight years in Alaska working as a big game guide all over the state. Chuck, Jr. is a school teacher, hockey player, and a longtime seasonal gold miner who has also worked all over the state. Together, they’ve shared many of their Alaskan adventures and given the reader an inside look at how these experiences helped make Sarah the person she is today.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use