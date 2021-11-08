Chrysta Bilton found out in her mid-20s that her family was much more complicated and much larger than she ever could have imagined – she was the first of dozens, possibly hundreds, of siblings due to her father’s secret life as a sperm donor. Chrysta graduated from Barnard College in New York and she studied classical drawing and painting at the Florence Academy of Fine Art. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, the writer Nick Bilton, their two children, Emerson and Somerset, their dogs, Pixel and Pine Cone, and their cat, Piano. She runs her own public relations firm. Normal Family is Chrysta’s first book.