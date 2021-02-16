Christy Webster
Christy Webster is a children's book writer and editor. She has written over 60 books and stories for young readers. She lives with her husband and at least two cats in Queens and enjoys spending time at a cabin that can only be reached by canoe.
By the Author
Miraculous Movie: The Movie Novel
Relive your favorite moments from the Miraculous movie with this retelling that includes eight pages of full-color images from the animated feature film!Set in modern-day…