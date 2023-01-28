Free shipping on orders $35+

Christy Jordan

Christy Jordan is the publisher of SouthernPlate.com, a contributing editor to Taste of the South magazine, former editor-at- large at Southern Living, and a judge on the Game Show Network’s Beat the Chefs. She’s appeared on TODAY, Paula Deen, QVC, and a host of other media outlets. She lives with her family in Huntsville, Alabama.

