Christopher Duffy
Christopher Duffy is a senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. His books include Siege Warfare, Russia’s Military Way to the West, The Military Life of Frederick the Great, and The Military Experience in the Age of Reason.
By the Author
Red Storm On The Reich
On the night of January 11, 1945, fog, low clouds, and blizzards reduced visibility at times to literally zero along the Sandomierz bridgehead. So the…