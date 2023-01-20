Christine De Carvalho is an illustrator and surface pattern designer based in sunny Southern California. Christine studied textile design at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, California, and the Studio Berçot in Paris, France. She spent six years in Paris developing textile prints for haute couture houses, before returning to the States. Now, Christine focuses on her love of painting and illustration and has collaborated with Trader Joe’s, American Greetings, John Galliano, and Christian Lacroix. Christine lives with her husband and cats in Los Angeles.