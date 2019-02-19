Christin Ditchfield
Christin Ditchfield is an accomplished educator, author, conference speaker, and host of the internationally syndicated radio program, Take It To Heart!® (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Z-XGCYEYlECDL8JqilH-eA?domain=takeittoheartradio.com). The author of more than 60 books, most recently A Family Guide to the Bible and A Way With Words: What Women Should Know about the Power They Possess, she is also a frequent guest on radio and television programs such as Open Line, Midday Connection, FamilyLife Today, HomeWord, and Dr. D. James Kennedy’s Truths That Transform. Christin holds a masters degree in biblical theology from Southwestern University.
By the Author
Praying Ephesians
A wonderfully packaged, provocative, and prayer-filled Bible study that immerses readers in a devotional walk through the book of Ephesians, leaving readers both informed and…