Christin Ditchfield

is an accomplished educator, author, conference speaker, and host of the internationally syndicated radio program, Take It To Heart!® ( https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Z-XGCYEYlECDL8JqilH-eA?domain=takeittoheartradio.com ). The author of more than 60 books, most recently A Family Guide to the Bible and A Way With Words: What Women Should Know about the Power They Possess, she is also a frequent guest on radio and television programs such as Open Line, Midday Connection, FamilyLife Today, HomeWord, and Dr. D. James Kennedy’s Truths That Transform. Christin holds a masters degree in biblical theology from Southwestern University.