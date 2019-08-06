Christian Brose served as Staff Director for the Senate Armed Services Committee from 2014-2018 and was the youngest person to hold the position in the Committee’s history. He served as Sen. John McCain’s senior policy advisor from 2009-2014, advising on all issues related to national security, foreign policy, intelligence, and trade. Brose was senior editor at Foreign Policy from 2008-2009, and served as policy advisor and chief speechwriter to Sec. of State Condoleeza Rice. He began his career as speechwriter for Sec. of State Colin Powell in 2004.







Brose graduated from Kenyon College with a degree in political science, then received his master’s in international economics from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He lives in Washington, DC with his wife and two sons.